Interviewed by 1854 Media’s Zoe Harrison, photographer, writer, curator and publisher Bruno Ceschel discusses his multifaceted role as educator and facilitator in both publishing and academic circles. Investigating gender, sexuality, and race through his work, Ceschel founded Self Publish, Be Happy, an organisation dedicated to shaping contemporary photography and visual culture through publishing, online and offline events, and education programmes.

“I am interested in the language of photography, especially artists who work to challenge and renew its language– it is my role to help them” Ceshel explains. The photobook, in all its forms, is analysed in this interview, as Ceshel explores how and why the medium still holds such importance.