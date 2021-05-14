Oleg Ponomarev shares the experiences of transgender men and women in Russia

In a country where identifying as LGBTQ+ can threaten your existence, the openness with which Ponomarev’s participants share their stories carves a path for others to do the same

An amendment to the Russian constitution, which was made in July 2020 and signed into law in April 2021, specifies that marriage must be a union between a man and a woman. Previously, under Russian law, transgender people could change their legal gender. However, the amendment now states that a person’s gender cannot be altered and outlaws marriage with a transgender person. The amendment is just one of several targeted at the transgender community, and includes a ban on transgender individuals from adopting children. These revisions intensify Russia’s years-long crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights and further discriminate against transgender people, who already have no access to transition-related healthcare services, or offical support against discrimination.

Oleg Ponomarev has been photographing transgender men and women in their homes in Russia for Transition – a series that received first prize in the Portraits category of the 2021 World Press Photo Contest. The particroipants are among the first transgender people in the country to openly discuss their experiences without hiding their identities. The photographer writes: “The stories of these people are not stories of the struggle for the rights of any particular community. These are the stories of the struggle for the basic human right: the right to exist.”

In a country where identifying as LGBTQ+ can threaten one’s existence, the openness with which Ponomarev’s participants share their experiences carves out a path for others to do the same. Here, Ponomarev shares the stories of Ekaterina, Ignat, Mark, Yura, Marina and Sofia.