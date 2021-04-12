The future of art spaces: How have photographers innovated?

It has been a tough year for artists. Across the globe, exhibitions, commissions, commercial deals and editorial shoots have been cancelled or postponed. With the Covid-19 pandemic, we are witnessing major shifts in the photographic industry; some of these come as a result of long term issues, others are born from new dilemmas. In the first article in this series, we asked how art institutions can improve in 2021. In our second, we asked the directors of art festivals how they adapted to a year of lockdowns. Here, we turn our attention to the individual. Over the last year, how has the artist adapted, and how do they use their spaces differently?

“In 2020, I had 17 exhibitions cancelled,” Juan Brenner explains. Brenner, based in Guatemala City, left a career in fashion photography 10 years ago. Now, his practice focuses on Guatemalan identity. His project Tonatiuh was his first monograph, and was supposed to be exhibited at four different solo shows around the globe. Some 13 other exhibitions were planned, but none went ahead. “It was supposed to be my year, I dedicated so much time to the book and the shows. It was really, really bad.” In the aftermath of these cancelations, with limited resources and no access to a photo lab, Brenner began taking pictures of whatever he could find around him. “I really wanted to do something with the city. It was empty, and I was able to just walk around with my camera and just shoot the people, the streets, and the fashion,” he explains. “This new work was shot on 100 rolls of film that I couldn’t see, I just kept shooting.”