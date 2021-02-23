The future of art spaces: Where do exhibitions go from here?

The Photoworks Festival in a Box represents only one answer to the Covid-19 dilemma. Through the use of both physical galleries and digital exhibitions, the upcoming FORMAT Festival (12 March – 11 April 2021), the biannual UK-based photography event, has doubled in size. “With the online festival, you can go into this world, this virtual space. Everyone will have an avatar with the ability to talk to each other,” says Louise Fedotov-Clements, the festival’s director. FORMAT has collaborated with LA-based New Art City, a digital exhibition design company that launched during the pandemic. Working with artists, galleries, schools and festivals, New Art City facilitates online meeting spaces that achieve environments that could not exist in the real world. The online FORMAT festival avoids one of the largest issues physical exhibitions encounter: a lack of space. With a virtual gallery, the viewer can peruse at their own pace, scrolling through the halls for as long as they like.