The return of FORMAT International Photography Festival

Back for its 11th edition, and in-person for the first time since 2019, the photofestival brings work by over 200 international artists to 12 venues across Derby

The long, often difficult days of lockdown may now feel remote, but in the not-too-distant past, navigating this trying time was an all-consuming task. Yet, for those of us fortunate enough to be living in relative safety, this period presented opportunities: a chance to reflect, to recharge and to find new ways to think about the world. This is what the team behind Derby’s FORMAT festival were able to do, and what they now hope will filter through to visitors when the event returns next month for the first time post-pandemic.

“Coming out of Covid, entering the real world again, we wanted to see what people were experiencing in their daily lives, and how they were using photography to either deal with that or portray it,” explains the festival’s curator and coordinator, Niamh Treacy. “Rather than choosing a theme and only seeing projects that fit that theme, we wanted to flip that on its head and ask the photographers to tell us what we should be showing.”