When Ang gave birth, the new identity that Dr. Stern describes proved hard to comprehend. The unexpected and confusing sense of loss left Ang in an unfamiliar space of angst and uncertainty. She describes feeling as if her world shrunk; old priorities of career progression, travel, art and friends faded away. The only thing that bore significance was the survival of the baby in her arms. “Time becomes abstract and governed by the child’s needs and circadian rhythms,” she explains. “I have no understanding of how time relates to the moment I noticed I had completely lost my former identity and became at odds with my new one.”

Ang’s depiction of matrescence is layered and complex. Her images blend the gentle and soft, with a strain and rawness that becomes all-consuming. Velvety skin is enveloped in warm, delicate light. But, motifs of that tenderness behind misted glass at once suggest fullness and a claustrophobic repetition. The narrative is textured and sensual; it mirrors the intensity of Ang’s lived experience, one that she feels she was desperately unprepared for. “The experience of new parenthood was something that had always seemed very opaque [to me] as an outsider,” Ang recalls. “When it happened, I drowned in questions. I didn’t understand what was happening to me on multiple levels, I was confused at the lack of meaningful exploration in literature, art and cinema. I felt betrayed by a society at large that seemed to deliver impossible standards of what it now means to be a woman and a mother.” This thirst for answers, and indeed, outrage, was only to be satisfied through interrogation and work. “Curiosity is always at the genesis of a project,” Ang says. “The meaning is created as the work progresses.”