Shining a light on the energy: Derrick Ofosu Boateng and his love of Ghana

The work School & Art — a collaborative piece between Boateng and 10-year-old Accra student Ayitey — sits at the exhibition’s centre Collaborating With the children of Accra is important to Boateng, as he works within schools to promote art and creativity. “Art is not a typical career choice in Ghana,” Boateng explains. “Academic results are the main focus for parents and teachers, and although a career in the arts is not for everyone, I’ve found it to be a great outlet to express oneself, convey a message, influence and inspire. I want to employ my work to put art on the educational map. I want to share a feeling of opportunity, and through my workshops, I hope to be able to share my excitement and inspire kids here in Ghana.”