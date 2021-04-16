Behind the Cover: David Vintiner on shooting Louis Theroux for The Guardian Weekend

Rocking a brown leather Gucci suit, it would seem that Theroux stole the hearts of every demographic in the nation. David Vintiner unpacks the process behind the shoot

David Vintiner has been following Louis Theroux’s career since the late-90s, when he first started producing TV documentaries. “His subject matter has probably had quite an influence on my photography actually – stories on the fringes of society,” Vintiner reflects “He’s a bit more extreme than I am, but the basic element is the same. It’s those gaps in society that are interesting to me.”

Most recently, Vintiner has been working on a long-term project about the transhumanist movement, which believes that technology can and should be used to to augment our bodies and our minds. Alongside personal projects, Vintiner is an editorial photographer, and having worked with the likes of Nick Cave, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Willem Dafoe, Olivia Colman, and Buzz Aldrin, he is no stranger to photographing people he admires. “There is a moment when they walk in the room, and you’re in awe,” he says, “but then it’s back to work. Most of the time, I’m thinking about the photography, and what sort of images I want to make; that’s my focus”.

Last weekend, when The Guardian Weekend unveiled its cover story, the internet blew up. Rocking a brown leather Gucci suit, it seems Louis Theroux stole the hearts of almost every demographic in the nation. “Everybody seems to absolutely idolise him,” says Vintiner. “I can’t think of many other people that have that draw across such an age range. He’s a journalist – he’s not a pop star or film star or anything. It’s quite remarkable.”