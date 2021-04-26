Moyra Davey channels Peter Hujar in The Shabbiness of Beauty

In 2019, Davey was granted access to Hujar’s archive in Queens. “It was an invitation I could not resist,” she admits. After emerging with an idiosyncratic selection of prints that had rarely, if ever, been shown before, Davey began “attempting to channel Hujar,” as she puts it. It was an endeavour which necessitated a hard-fought balance between making and being made, feeling and being felt. Hasselblad in hand, there was only one place to start. “It was August and baking hot,” Davey recalls. “I’d limbo my body through an electric wire fence to reach the horses, covered in flies, some of them standing in pairs, mane-to-tail in a lovely ritual of mutual fly-swishing. I’ve never more appreciated Hujar’s photographic genius than in these flawed attempts of my own to commune with equines, as he apparently did, coaxing the animals as he took their picture.”

The Shabbiness of Beauty, published with MACK, pairs Davey’s experiments with her findings from Hujar’s archive. Here, their spheres do not so much collide as coalesce, giving rise to a constellation of shared subjects. Legs, New York City, horses, young men, shoes, tattoos reveal themselves like reshuffled cards. A photograph of Hujar’s model fondling himself against the backdrop of the austere studio wall teases out the primal pleasures harboured by Davey’s dog, Rosie, as she lolls in the warm sunlight. Another spread in the book steers us towards the mystery of farm chickens scurrying across a muddy patch of earth on the verso, and the waters of the Hudson River on the recto. The ripples are oily and smooth, but take on a solid form not unlike that of the soil.