My Camera and Me: Heather Oelklaus and her 1977 Chevy, Little Miss Sunshine

When people first see her, they might just see an old truck. I always say: “Well, why don’t you come inside and sit down?” They sit on the beanbag chairs, and I tell them to close their eyes, let their brain adjust to the unfamiliar surroundings. When they open them again, they see this upside down, backward world. To be able to give that feeling to people is what it’s all about. I love it. It’s otherworldly in there, like magic. If you are looking for what magic is, it’s inside a camera obscura truck.

I started creating pinhole photography in 1992. It’s all very simple; with Little Miss Sunshine, there is a hole on the passenger side. You drive to the spot, get in the back, wait for your eyes to adjust, and set up the blackout curtain on the opposite wall. I frame up my image, make sure it fits within my 5’x10’ magnetic easel on the wall, put on my red headlamp, and pull the curtain back. Next I place 84 sheets of 8”x10” unexposed photo paper on the magnetic ease and make the exposure. The pinhole is so tiny it comes out to be an aperture of about f1497. On a bright, sunny day, it could be a 12-minute-long exposure. I sit in there, watching the world transfer itself onto the paper. The longer you stay, the more you see. You start seeing colours, and then you can see cars driving by, people walking. It’s a wonderful place.. Then, when the time is up, I shut my aperture and put all the exposed photo paper away, drive home, and process it in my darkroom.