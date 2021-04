Needless to say, camera phones and social media have given rise to widespread ‘citizen journalism’, fuelling ongoing questions about the future viability of photojournalism as a profession. There are significant upsides to the democratisation of the field (such as communities affected by conflict being able to tell their own stories), and most professional photographers are reported to feel either neutral about it or see it as a positive development (Haviv included). That said, he is adamant amateurs are not interchangeable with professional photojournalists – and that both have an important role to play going forward.

“[As photographers], we have a lot of power – in both the way that we frame something and the caption that we write along with it – to misrepresent situations,” he says. “And that can be very dangerous.” Even before getting into the misuse of photography in post-production (Photoshop, deep fakes and miscaptions, for example), the ethics of photographing conflict as it happens – navigating intent and imposition, projection and apathy, and immediate threats to life – are extremely complicated. Only relatively recently is the conversation around such issues being fully dissected. And at a time when public trust in the media is spiralling rapidly downwards, Haviv asserts that trained professionals, speaking via reputable publications, are vital to retaining credibility.

“I don’t see any way photography could ever be objective,” Haviv says. “But what people should be looking for from me [as a trained photojournalist] is fair representation… A sense of trust that I’m choosing a moment that actually represents what’s going on; that’s not some sort of anomaly.”

Even so, it is becoming increasingly clear that even the most ethical photojournalists cannot combat fake news alone. To help counter the threat, Adobe is developing an authentication system called the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), designed to permanently attach attribution and other metadata to an image in order to combat misinformation. The idea is that the system becomes so prolific that any image without CAI data attached will be viewed with scepticism, while CAI images can be understood as legitimate — but time will tell how feasible it is to roll out.