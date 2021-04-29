1854 Presents: Garrett Grove on the poetics of America

After a year of lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions, Groves signature style can be felt through this new work, commissioned in collaboration with MPB. Working in mostly rural locations, Groves’ work hopes to document the changing landscapes of a nation. “A rural location is definitely where I feel home,” he explains. “It allows for a deeper understanding.”

Incorporating geography in order to tell stories of its eastern/western inhabitants, Grove documents a state famous for its divisions, exploring the length of state and those who live within it.