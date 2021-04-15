Industry Insights: Pooneh Ghana on making it as a music photographer

While it was Flickr in the early days, unsurprisingly, Ghana’s Instagram presence has come to play a substantial part in bringing in work. She cites her 60,000 followers as a product of “constantly sharing my stuff and trying to be active about that, but also trying to be myself at the same time”. Alongside Instagram, word-of-mouth is a big factor in soliciting assignments — so the power of being a ‘people person’ can never be underestimated. “From the feedback I’ve gotten, just from shooting with bands and going on tour and stuff, is that I always make it as chilled, and as painless, as possible,” she says. “Very comfortable, low stress, as though we’re just hanging out.”

Versatility is also key. “Especially now, “ she says, “If you want to do stuff like touring, a lot of times people might ask you to do photography and video. But even if it’s just for your own creative abilities, learning something new – whether it’s animation, or how to develop your own film – can just open so many doors for you.” As well as a multifaceted skill set, she maintains it’s important to be adaptable. “Every show, every festival, every photo pit is different. Creatively, that means letting go of control and just working with what’s in front of you… Or if you’re shooting portraits at a festival, you’ll only have five to ten minutes with each artist. That means going straight into a space and saying to yourself, ‘ok, this is my environment; I’ve got a black tarp and five minutes to work with, how am I going to make this look interesting?’”

Finally, once you do start landing assignments, navigating pay can be its own beast. If you’re just starting out, Ghana notes there are other types of compensation you might gain from doing work for free. “If you’re just shooting a few photos for an artist you want to work with, you need to ask yourself, ‘what is this worth to me? Will this benefit me in the future?’” That said, it’s not uncommon for clients to take advantage: “A lot of times, you know the client has money to pay, and they’re just being cheap. Especially if it’s like a multimillion dollar company,” she says. In these circumstances, it’s worth learning to stand your ground. “Often, when you do, they’ll suddenly find an extra grand in the budget.” To help with fees and contracts, as well as bringing in more work, it could well be worth seeking out an agent.

poonehghana.com

