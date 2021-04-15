Craig Easton challenges divisive representations of Blackburn

Easton has just been awarded Photographer of the Year, as part of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards. His winning series, Bank Top, is the result of an initiative set up by the Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery, Kick Down the Barriers. Instigated in response to this narrative of ‘segregation’, the project invites artists and writers to collaborate with residents of Blackburn to create an authentic representation of their community.

A collaboration with writer and academic Abdul Aziz Hafiz, Easton has been working on a series of black-and-white portraits accompanied by text, highlighting issues such as social deprivation, housing, unemployment and immigration. “Although described as a collaboration, we worked separately,” he says, explaining that the aim is to eventually publish a photobook. “We had long discussions about the context for the work and the way the community came together. [Aziz] certainly influenced the way I photographed, and I think I influenced the way he wrote… I’m very conscious that the words do really bring context to the stories.”

“I’m very conscious of the way that northern, or any kind of marginalised or non-Metropolitan, communities can be misrepresented or misunderstood by national media”

Easton was born in Edinburgh and raised in Liverpool, where he is now based. “I’m not native to Blackburn, but I’m very conscious of the way that northern, or any kind of marginalised or non-Metropolitan, communities can be misrepresented or misunderstood by national media,” he says.

The photographer started his career at The Independent in the early-90s – “back in its black-and-white heyday” – but eventually found himself “frustrated with the idea of always telling stories in one picture”. In 1997, he left the news cycle and began dedicating more time to long-term projects, following in the tradition of photographers like Dorothea Lange, Paul Strand, and Lewis Hine. “That’s the kind of work that I love; work that has this longevity,” he says. “I think of myself as a historian, as much as a photographer. I hope that my work has a life beyond a magazine, the gallery wall or the awards.”