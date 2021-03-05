Industry Insights from Le Book: How do you get the attention of an agent?

But how can a photographer demonstrate that they can do this? A graduate photographer has to be able to show how their personal practice can inform and interrelate with the work they do to pay the bills, Gerrard-Jones says. “That relationship between your personal practice and how you work on commission is exactly what we’re looking at.” That’s where a portfolio comes in. “Having a single presentation of your work is essential for networking with agents and commissioners,” Gerrard-Jones says.

Whether this is a physical book or a digital platform, he advises photographers to find ways to develop a cogent and coherent portfolio. “You should avoid showing multiple projects in different books or formats,” he says. “You need a single offering – a bespoke commercial presentation. And don’t get thrown off track by that word ‘commercial’ – this is a place to share the best of your personal work, to show who you are as an artist. You want to make a statement that leaves a strong impression.”

For younger artists, this can be hard, Gerrard-Jones acknowledges. “At the start of your career, you might get asked to work on commissions that don’t feel so relevant to your personal practice,” he says. “In that case, don’t just include them in your book for the sake of it.” Instead, show the work you’re most proud of, the stuff that best expresses your ability as an artist. “You can show your best personal work whilst networking with your portfolio,” he says. “If the right commissions come in, then you can start to include the very best of those in your presentation from there.”