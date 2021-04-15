Industry Insights with Le Book: Nadav Kander remembers his tentative first steps in photography

But, even today, after three decades in the game, Kander is still beset by nerves before a commercial shoot, despite his skills. “I don’t love the process,” he says of his portrait work. “I’m still having to prove myself – to create something I won’t regret, that I can feel pride in. That effort and tension isn’t pleasant. Until the shoot is going well, it’s not that enjoyable. It’s not that I hang out with anyone I photograph. If I did, the photographs wouldn’t be good.”

Even on commission – and Kander has worked for clients as diverse as The New York Times, Nike, Sky and Comme des Garçons – the photographer has learnt to allow the studio to become consumed singularly “by the atmosphere of the person, and the atmosphere I bring myself.”

Kander admits to failing many times throughout his career. He has plenty of images he doesn’t now show, and looks back on some of his commercial shoots with some dismay. He doesn’t feel he had much of a lexicon through which he could talk about his work “until probably into my 40s.”

Kander has never worked for an agency. He has always been independent, represented by galleries in New York, London and Shanghai, and by a pool of trusted agents. Most of the portraiture Kander has taken over his career, and which have made him revered, have “come about by circumstance.”