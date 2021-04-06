Igor Furtado’s work stands for “the people, their importance, their story”

In Brazil, celebrating life is paramount. It is a commemoration that battles against the fact that it is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for LGBTQ+ individuals. One LGBTQ+ person is killed every 25 hours, estimates the Grupo Gay da Bahia (GGB). According to the National Association of Travestis and Transsexuals (Antra), for the past 13 years Brazil has seen the highest number of murders of trans people, the majority of them being people of colour. “Every single day we are reminded that we are not worthy of living, that we deserve to die, and that our art is not museum-worthy,” says Furtado. He recalls the murder of a young non-binary artist named Matheusa Passareli in a favela in Rio de Janeiro in 2018. Chime for Change, a global gender equality campaign launched by Gucci, commissioned Furtado to create a series with Matheusa’s sibling Sabine (also known as Gabe), also a non-binary artist and therapist. “This is why it’s so important to focus on preventing the erasure of our history, our bodies, our trailblazers,” he continues.

In 2017, Furtado founded the project Identidades Marginais (Marginal Identities), which by 2020 had taken the form of an online repository to support and champion experienced and new artists who are overlooked or forgotten in times of artistic attack. Through Identidades Marginais, Furtado interviews and exhibits a rich assembly of creatives, not only united by their nonconforming voices, but also by the convergence of their artistic practices. “They work with what they have, they are not trying to embellish,” he explains. “Europe has never needed to undergo resignification, as we did. They had the resource – stolen from other lands, but they had it. And we just worked with what was possible and at hand”. This “cannibalistic” embodiment of the vibrant yet chaotic images of Brazil helps us to better acknowledge the country’s specificities and strengthen the ties between its complex history and characters. “The fact that we aren’t able to remember and preserve our Black and Indigenous history, that we are only looking forward, never at the past, is certainly making way for regression,” says Furtado.