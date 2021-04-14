For the Record: Ed Jonkler reflects on the Syrian civil war

Posing as a Kurdish man complete with a Syrian passport, in 2016, Jonkler travelled through the deserts of Syria to camps of Calais, documenting the plight of refugees. Here, Jonkler reflects on his work, and the war that spawned the crisis he documented

At the tail end of 2016 British photojournalist Ed Jonkler travelled through Syria to Turkey, crossing the Aegean sea from Izmir in a rubber dingy to Lesvos, Greece. Fed up with one-dimensional media narratives about the refugee crisis, Jonkler wanted to know what being a refugee was actually like, so he travelled the route himself, visiting camps and asylum centres along the way.

“Reading about the refugee crisis in the paper, you don’t have to be a genius to realise one paper’s saying one thing, and another is saying another thing. I found the discourse of that really irritating,” he explains. “I just wanted to better understand the world around me.”

Posing as a Kurdish man complete with a Syrian passport, the journey was certainly eventful; Jonkler had run-ins with Turkish authorities and received death threats from smugglers. At one point he was suspected of being an ISIS agent. Halfway between Turkey and Greece the boat’s engine died. Luckily he and his 63 fellow travellers made it to shore. “I nearly got kidnapped. People were taking me out of the café the smugglers used as a base with knives in their hands. All of this horrible shit happened on the way, and that is just a taste of what people have to endure when they are trying to reach Europe.”