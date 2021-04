“These images are dark, but so was my mood [when I made them]. It was a troubling time for everyone, I was worried about the future, but I was also worried about my health.” British artist Celine Marchbank is speaking about her project Shot In Isolation, which began during the first UK lockdown in April 2020. Through rich, painterly scenes of flowers in low light, the photos in the series convey a brooding, melancholic atmosphere. They visualise both a personal and communal anxiety. Like many other people, Marchbank had lost most of her work. She also contracted Covid-19, and even though she was struggling through the symptoms, she still wanted something creative to do.

After photographing various things around her house to no avail, she slowly started to turn her attention to the flowers. “They became the only real physical presence of time passing at that moment, when the whole world seemed to be standing still,” she recalls. And so began photographing them. The process was simple. Each day, she picked flowers from her garden or allotment and placed them in a vase or a bottle. She arranged them on her tiny kitchen table and began to take pictures with a digital camera. “Some I’d photograph the day I’d picked them, but many I’d watch to see how they aged over the days, and then photograph them later. Some I would photograph multiple times, at different stages of wilting and dying,” she says. Some of the flowers she chose had a special meaning for Marchbank. The roses that had once grown in her mother’s garden and were now growing in hers, for instance. Other subjects were just weeds she’d normally overlook. She worked between 5 – 7pm every day, and each photoshoot lasted no more than 20 to 30 minutes. She continued daily through to the 31 May, when restrictions were eased.