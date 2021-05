From the age of seven to 15, Rhiannon Adam lived on a 42-foot sailing boat with her family. Setting off from the Irish city of Cork, where she was born, they travelled onwards and ended up in the Caribbean. It was an extraordinary way to grow up. But given that her early life predated the widespread availability of digital cameras, and she encountered few options to buy or develop film, Adam has no photographic evidence of her time at sea.

To fill in the gaps, Adam archived ephemera; mementoes of life that she kept in labelled canisters. “None of it meant anything to anyone else,” she says, “but they were little keys to remember a time, place or thing.” When Adam eventually enrolled in school in the UK, she struggled to convince her peers of her life before land. “Because I didn’t have a photograph of it, it’s like it didn’t happen,” she recalls. “I became interested in photography for that reason. I got into Polaroid because instead of collecting stuff, I could take pictures.”

In the decades since, Adam – now an art and social documentary photographer – has remained loyal to the Polaroid, fascinated by its technology and ability to instantly capture moments that would otherwise be lost to time. “Some people think of me as a complete Luddite because I use analogue,” she continues. “But all of these analogue processes were the groundbreaking technology of their day, and the process still entrances me.”