Curator’s Talk: Emeric Lhuisset

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Join us for a conversation between this year’s winner of BJP International Photography Award, Emeric Lhuisset, and Shoair Mavlian, Director of Photoworks

We invite this year’s winner of BJP International Photography Award 2020, Emeric Lhuisset to talk to us about his winning series, L’autre Rive with Shoair Mavlian, the Director of Photoworks UK. The exhibition is on show at TJ Boulting from 28 April until 22 May 2021, and is sponsored by our partner Beyond Print.

Date: 5 May 2021, 6:30pm (UK Time)
For more information on the winning series and exhibition details, click here.

