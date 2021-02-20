An obituary, of sorts, for the ‘death’ of artist duo Adam Broomberg & Oliver Chanarin

The partnership of Adam Broomberg and Oliver Chanarin is no more. Eschewing an expression like ‘divorce’, the lauded collaborative duo, who began working together in 1998, and in 2013 became the first pair of artists to win the prestigious Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize, have proffered something more final. A media release announcing a “posthumous retrospective” of their entire professional archive at the Catalan contemporary art centre Fabra i Coats in Barcelona opening today, 20 February 2021, states that the survey will mark the end of their collaboration. A separate statement issued by the artists and the Goodman Gallery, which will represent their estate, confirmed the duo’s cause of death as “suicide”.

Cute? It depends on how you define cute. The photographers, who are not dead but rather symbolically marking the end of their collaboration, are fans of the late Groucho Marx, a brash comedian from a country where cute can also mean impertinent and smart-alecky. The title of their retrospective at Fabra i Coats, which will showcase their output in increments, including their archive of unpublished materials, is The Late Estate Broomberg & Chanarin. But, it could just as easily be chutzpah. Striking out as modish, editorial-portraitists with a gift for the gab, Broomberg & Chanarin evolved into forensic and febrile experimenters interested in the social meanings of photography. They frequently showed themselves unafraid to use Marxian effrontery – be it insult or caustic humour, or both – to get their points across.