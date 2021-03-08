Sisterhood: celebrating femininity, pride and collective strength

At the heart of Sisterhood, there is a celebration of Northern women of colour. “Sadly, I think northern people of colour, especially in Bradford, are painted in a bad light in the media,” Vadoliya explains. “There’s quite a divide between ethnicities- this is changing, but still needs a lot of work. 2021 marks 20 years of the Bradford and Brixton riots. I really wanted to create imagery that not only celebrated the beautiful landscapes of Bradford, but also painted young women in a positive light. The images present an honest sense of freedom and empowerment that I hope will inspire other young people. We’re used to seeing grey gloomy imagery from the north, I wanted to show a different optimistic side.”