Revisiting JEB’s Eye to Eye: Portraits of Lesbians

For Joan E Biren – better known as JEB – photographs are not taken, they are made. Biren is the author of Eye to Eye: Portraits of Lesbians, a book she self-published in 1979. Then, and still, now, it was considered groundbreaking and radical as it was the first time that lesbians had been candidly and unashamedly represented in photography. The series was made in the years prior, as the artist travelled across the US, making photos with and of lesbians. More than 40 years since it illuminated the vast beauty of lesbian life in America, it is reissued by Anthology Editions.

JEB was determined to make lesbians seen; to make images in which each one could find her “reflection”. While the title Eye to Eye evokes this recognition, the book’s subtitle, Portraits of Lesbians, is equally pertinent. “There wasn’t a book of photographs by a lesbian, of lesbians, with the word ‘lesbian’ on the cover that I could find anywhere in the world,” JEB explains. In 1979, the consequences of coming out were significant: lesbians could lose their jobs, their homes, their children. But as JEB explains: “Even though there were all these possible harmful consequences, the power of being out had huge rewards. The ability to live an open life lifted the heavy burden that came from hiding, and lying, and self-denial… Without the bravery of these women, there would be no book.”