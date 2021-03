In the final weeks of 2019, an unusual number of people in Wuhan, Hubei Province, displayed severe flu-like symptoms. As the numbers rapidly increased, the growing concern led officials to diagnose a new strain of coronavirus: Covid-19. On 23 January 2020, the city, known globally as the epicentre of the pandemic, was placed in rigorous quarantine.

Ariano, who is originally from Milan and now based in Shanghai, looked on as the situation escalated. The government enforced 76 days of draconian restrictions: just one family member was allowed to leave their home every two days to purchase essentials, and all public services stopped. Then the lockdown ended. In September, the photographer travelled to Wuhan to see what had become of life there. “I wanted to photograph this sort of new world after the pandemic,” he says. Contrary to his expectations, life had resumed to near-normality, with the lockdown a sad but distant memory. “I was surprised. I thought I’d find more sorrow and more grief,” he recalls. “I’m not sure if it is because of the [government’s] propaganda or the situation around the world, but the people are thankful to the government – they think it did well [to control the virus].”