Catt delved deeper into the idea of vulnerability, within the dynamics of her immediate environment. “Things like cutting my boyfriend’s hair and having that kind of power,” she explains as an example. “He’s far more physically dominant, but he sits, and I’m standing over him with the scissors in my hand and he’s trusting me.” She continues: “It’s the idea of feeling safe in a man’s presence. Sometimes it feels confusing. The child and teenage-me was taught to be scared of men, and then in adulthood that lesson was reaffirmed. Yet I’d go on walks, down lanes that I hadn’t been before, at night, with my partner and his father, having a lovely time. I’d have this voice from the old me in the back of my head saying, ‘Isn’t this weird that you feel completely safe?’”

Gradually, Catt engaged with her camera. While her writing was raw and at times enraged, the images she was creating were soft and gentle. Glimmering honeycomb is echoed by sunlight percolating through tall trees, creating shadow mosaics on the ground. Three young men sit on the grass with the sun illuminating the crowns of their heads like small halos. A handmade slingshot bows ready to launch at the edge of the frame. There is an innocence to Catt’s subjects; a sense of calm, even joy. The interplay between image and text of juxtaposed emotion was reflective of her internal disorientation.