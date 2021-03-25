Davide Degano ruminates on the cultural past and uncertain future of the remote villages in Italy’s north

Returning to his childhood home, the photographer has dedicated his practice to reviving the historical heritage of Friuli

The word ‘Sclavanie’ once denoted the Northeasternmost region of Italy, inhabited by Slavic settlers in the 7th century. Today, the area is known as Friuli, and the term ‘sclavanie’ is considered derogatory, used to sneer at the mountain populations who have remained connected to their ancient Slavic roots.

Understanding the title of Davide Degano’s extensive project clues us into one of its central themes: the connection to one’s cultural past. After feeling out of step with Dutch culture during his studies at the Royal Academy of the Arts in the Hague, Degano began journeying home to Italy and photographing the sparsely populated area of his childhood. The resulting work, which is shot throughout Canebola, Costapiana, Stremiz and other villages in the Friulian region, became a rediscovery of his “cultural heritage, portraying facets of life in the mountains between the Italian and Slovenian borders,” he says. The project is resolved as a book combining Degano’s photographs with archival imagery and quotes from interviews. It is due to be published at the end of this year.