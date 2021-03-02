Sohrab Hura’s curatorial debut spotlights a burgeoning photographic network across South and Southeast Asia

Currently on show at Dubai’s Ishara Art Foundation, Growing like a Tree charts the rise of artists and organisations across the region seeking real change

A thin pencil line connects a series of photographic clusters that form part of Growing Like a Tree, Sohrab Hura’s inaugural curatorial project, currently on show at Dubai’s Ishara Art Foundation. Visually, the show is like a diaristic splurge. Handwritten notes and small photos are tacked to the wall with masking tape. They crop up and reveal themselves through the framed works. They’re high up and low down, some near unreadable given their lofty heights. There’s a desk; there’s a long thin table; there’s a lot spewed out and on show.

The exhibition features the work of 14 artists and collectives from Bangladesh, Cambodia, Germany, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Singapore. Hura has, as far as is possible with an exhibition structure, evoked the layered and dynamic photographic worlds emanating from and around these regions.

There has been a “build up” of photographers, he says, explaining that the exhibition is an opportunity to present a freeze-frame of this moment, not movement. “[It presents] a temporary anchoring of flows that are continuous and will continue to be continuous.”