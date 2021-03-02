Max Ernst Stockburger navigates the archive of nuclear warfare

For Stockburger, The Missing Link is less about researching the history of nuclear warfare, and more about the artist’s greater fascination with the US as an allegory for the modern world. “I’m interested in the fact that, when people have the means to create something through technology, we can be sure that they will do so without seriously considering the consequences,” he reflects. “All technology involves the unthinkable – a ripple effect too abstract to grasp in the moment.” The tension between casual everyday life and transformative technological creation is also related to our understanding of physical archives. “With digitisation and the prospect of AI searches, archives have the potential to become a physical Wikipedia, allowing us to jump from one image to the other, connected by contextual hyperlinks and keywords. What I’m doing on the wall is exactly that: looking at the past and future at the same time.”