Arles Archives: Guillaume Simoneau looks back on his 2019 show for the Emergences section

Murder, which was exhibited at Les Rencontres d’Arles and published by Mack in 2019, sprouted from an incident in Simoneau’s childhood. On one winter’s morning, when he was four or five years old, his father felled a tree. Unbeknownst to them, it had supported a nest of baby crows. “I remember the crying,” Simoneau recounts, “the noise, the screaming. They were shaken, but uninjured. We waited for the parents to turn up, but they never did. And so we inherited this family of crows.”

Simoneau’s family adopted the birds until they were old enough to return to the wild. His mother, a committed amateur photographer, captured it all on her Mamiya camera. Decades later, when Simoneau was studying photography in Montreal, he rediscovered his mother’s albums. “I realised,” he explains, “that she had a natural instinct and an eye for photography, though she never took any classes.” Murder interpolates Simoneau’s sharp work with his mother’s tender black and white pictures of this childhood exploit.