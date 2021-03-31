Farah Al Qasimi explores the power structures of the Persian Gulf states in her new book

Al Qasimi unravels these ideas in a conversation with Moroccan artist Meriem Bennani in her new book, Hello Future. Published by Capricious, it is a culmination of five years of photography, performance and film that examines postcolonial structures of power, gender and aesthetics in the Persian Gulf states. The book animates Al Qasimi’s innate ability to uncover meaning in a labyrinth of seemingly unrelated or disparate matters that occupy our lives. Alongside SpongeBob’s long list of redeeming qualities – “He’s funny,” says Al Qasimi. “He expects the best of everyone and he has a great work ethic” – the SpongeBob icon stands as a figurative Pandora’s box for the photographer. He confronts cultural hegemony, power and the relationship between capitalism and commodification.

Viewing Hello Future is an explosive experience. Al Qasimi’s practice is one of obsession with objects, symbols, codes and culture. She uses them to fuel an urgent drive to understand the complexity of our world. Convergent aspirations and histories collide within the frame as one question leads to another, and then another. Traversing private and public space, she presents uninterrupted scenes of adornment, from cluttered bedrooms and pristine bathrooms stacked with soaps, perfumes and creams, to trompe l’oeil car seats and bodega chandeliers.