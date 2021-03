A late Covid-19 test and missed flight later, the photographer found himself spending Christmas on a Kenyan beach with an iconic supermodel

“I had very little information to start with,” says Luis Alberto Rodriguez, the photographer behind i-D’s March 2021 cover shoot. When Carlos Nazario, fashion director at i-D, first reached out to Rodriguez at the end of the last year, he did so through text message, casually asking whether he was interested in photographing the world-renowned supermodel, Naomi Campbell. A few weeks later, Rodriguez was on a flight to Kenya.

This, of course, is a simplified account. Rodriguez already had a working relationship with Nazario and Campbell too, when he shot the icon for the Hood By Air campaign a month before. Perhaps this played a factor in the relaxed run-up to the week on set. “I was told we’d be shooting on the beach, in the sun,” he says of the extent of the instructions given. Rather than being presented with a strict brief, Rodriguez benefitted from a handful of open conversations with the creative team, brainstorming moods, angles and ideas.

A week before Christmas (2020) Rodriguez arrived at the airport in Berlin. Those who have travelled overseas during the pandemic will be aware of the choreography that is required before every journey: a Covid-19 test with proof of negative result in the last 24 hours, and extensive admin. Three hours before his flight was due to take off, Rodriguez was still waiting. The test result never came, the check-in closed, and the flight left without him. “I took a taxi back home and as soon as I arrived, I got my Covid-19 results,” he sighs.