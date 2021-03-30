Searching for meaning in folkloric tales, Lara Shipley and Antone Dolezal tell the story of Devil’s Promenade

The duo collaborate on a book project of 10 years to create new narratives surrounding their shared childhood home region in and around the Ozarks

Near the edge of the Ozarks, in a region where the borders of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri blend together, is a county road known as Devil’s Promenade. For locals, this area is considered to be, quite literally, where the Devil lives. Curious visitors are drawn to the road and its surroundings, hoping to catch a glimpse of ‘the spooklight’ – the glowing phenomenon, visible on chance nights. Over time, stories about the road and glowing orb have evolved and adapted into juxtaposed tales: when you visit Devil’s Promenade, you might see the infamous spooklight – but you also might meet the Devil.

Photographers Lara Shipley and Antone Dolezal grew up in and around the Ozarks, immersed in the complexities of the ecological, economic, and social threads familiar to folks from regions that feel inseparable from their geography. They both moved away from the area to pursue careers in other parts of the country, but met each other in Santa Fe, New Mexico. They immediately connected and subsequently stumbled into a creative partnership that guided them back to their formative place. Together, Shipley and Dolezal have been making photographs about Devil’s Promenade for the past 10 years, researching its folklore, and reacquainting themselves with the Ozarks through their shared dualistic experience of absentee locals.