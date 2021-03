A year into the pandemic, Grove has been keeping a small footprint, making work mostly within Washington and often by himself. He continues to be curious about the photographs, myths and historical writings that came from the domestication of the West and the Great Depression. “The sense of survival, immediacy and suffering is palpable,” he says — which he likens to the period we’re living through now. “After a year of this, it feels like we’ve settled into a new way of living. I’m interested to go out into the areas I’ve traveled through in the past while making pictures.” With this in mind, MPB’s Shoot the Sequel: Then & Now America commission will see the photographer turn his camera to the complex nature of his home state once more.