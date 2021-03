After moving to New York as a young adult, Watt bar-tendered for several years, and consistently found herself subjected to racialised sexual harassment. “It happens still to this day,” she says, “but you know how you’re treated as a young woman behind a bar. You’re like a baby sheep in a pack of wolves. And my Asianness kept coming up as a way in for them.” Drawing on Western patriarchy’s long history of the fetishisation of Asian women, Watt conceived of Lunar Geisha: a surrealistic portrait series that takes the symbol of a Geisha – a female Japanese performance artist, often woefully misunderstood and deeply eroticised in the West – as the focal point for a metaphorical coming-of-age story.

Stylistically inspired by editorial fashion photography coming out of China, Korea and Taiwan, Lunar Geisha’s protagonist symbolically transitions from an innocent girl through the rebellious phases of adolescence, and finally into a grown woman. Along the way, Watt – who won Female in Focus 2020 with an image from the series – subtly nods to the ways in which East Asian women are conditioned and perceived in both traditional Asian and contemporary Western societies.