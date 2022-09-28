A Storied Ground: Jermaine Francis’ montage series situates the Black figure in the English pictorial landscape

“I wanted to disrupt the viewing experience in a slightly ambiguous, obtuse way, to create figures like ghosts,” says Francis, whose ongoing work urges viewers to re-evaluate who is considered the natural inhabitant of English landscapes

Born in Birmingham, Jermaine Francis grew up in the 1980s in Tipton, a working-class, former industrial town in the West Midlands of England. He studied at Walsall Art College and Derby College (now University of Derby) then moved to London, where he has carved out a career in photography. He now works with organisations such as i-D, Beauty Papers, Self Service, Frieze Art Fair, Stella McCartney, and Marni, and has self-published two photobooks, Something that seems so familiar (2020) and Rhythms from the Metroplex (2021).

Fancis’ practice is rooted in documentary and portraiture, driven by personal experience and issues that arise out of interactions with the everyday environment. His ongoing series A Storied Ground – currently on show in Paris – employs montage to consider the absence of the Black figure in the English pictorial landscape.

In the following interview, the photographer discusses his roots, and the intention behind disrupting the landscape, and breaking down perceptions.