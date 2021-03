Curator Mariama Attah explains how socially engaged curatorial practices can reshape the photographic world

Curator of Open Eye Gallery, Liverpool, curator and editor Mariama Attah is joined by 1854 Presents’ Zoe Harrison, as she answers questions on her own projects, as well as her visions for the photographic world. Academically trained in photography, Attah has seen the industry from both sides, using her own insight as well as the knowledge of others in order to rethink how we can exhibit, curate, and produce exhibitions. “Not everyone can come to the gallery, and art does not just happen there,” she explains.

Collaboration is at the heart of Attah’s ethos. Through socially engaged practices, Attah is a firm believer in combining expertise and experience, bringing people together in order to create new works that blend imagination. Through an empathetic and collective approach to the creative industry, Attah and her team are able to achieve projects that reshape what curatorship can be.