Angelica Elliott overcomes personal trauma with the help of photography

The Swedish photographer’s first monograph charts an intimate and empowering journey, searching for stability in the everyday as she comes to terms with a troubled past

Angelica Elliott arrived in Rågsved, a southern suburb of Stockholm, seven years ago. Almost immediately, she started taking pictures. Initially, she was shooting without any clear direction and with no real experience of the medium, but “wanted new pictures in my head”, she explains. “I was dealing with post-traumatic stress and I wanted to know myself. Photography helped me and developed into my therapy. It felt important to show my place, and my place within my place.”

As she became acquainted with the area, Elliott began to assist JH Engström and Margot Wallard with their workshop project, Atelier Smedsby, a non-academic one-year photography programme in Paris. “We had a friend in common who introduced us at a bar in Stockholm, in 2013,” she explains. “I remember I was upset at not being accepted to a photography school and my friend thought this could open some doors for me.” Engström and Wallard mentored Elliott. She gained invaluable experience from the photographers, curators, publishers and writers they associated with on a professional and social level, including Anders Petersen, Nan Goldin, Jim Goldberg, Gilou Le Gruiec, Todd Hido and Christian Caujolle, to name but a few. Engström in particular took a keen interest in Elliott’s work as it began to take shape. “I have followed Angelica and her project since she started it,” he says. “We have talked and shared a lot over those years. Almost never specifically about Rågsved, but more about longing, love, loss and death. In all our conversations, I have had a feeling of total honesty from her side. This is unusual and beautiful. What we have talked about and shared could have taken place anywhere. For Angelica it took place in Rågsved. In her universe.”