Over the last two decades, Carol Allen-Storey has built a career chronicling complex humanitarian, social and environmental issues – from women’s rights and child welfare to conservation and HIV/AIDS – for NGOs including World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Save the Children, the Elton John AIDS Foundation and UNICEF. She was appointed a UNICEF Ambassador for Photography in 2009, and, among numerous awards, has been a part of five Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize exhibitions. It is perhaps surprising, given her success, that Allen-Storey didn’t get started until she was 50.

In fact, a far cry from humanitarian work, Allen-Storey worked at Chanel for 15 years. She left her post as executive vice-president of their worldwide marketing and enrolled on a foundation photography course at Central Saint Martins, graduating from their postgraduate course in the year 2000. “Everyone thought I was going to go into fashion photography,” she laughs. “I said, ‘no’.” She knew from the offset that she wanted to dedicate her practice to meaningful advancement of the causes she cared about; the question, of course, was how.

“After I graduated, a friend of mine was sitting on a donors panel for WWF,” she remembers. “He said to me over dinner, ‘WWF has a real problem with image; it’s all about the panda. Which says nothing about all that they do for people and women’s rights.’” The friend had come to her for advice purely from a marketing point of view, but instead, the conversation set the tone for what would become Allen-Storey’s superpower as an NGO photographer. That is, not simply the ability to take affecting images, but an adept knowledge of how they operate as part of wider marketing and fundraising strategies. She would go on to harness this skill-set to create her own opportunities, instead of waiting for them to come to her.