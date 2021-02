“Whether it be alternative facts, augmented reality or artificial intelligence, our notions and encounters of truth are constantly being questioned, eroded and at times attacked,” says Mark Henry, Chair of PHOTO 2021. “There has been no more important time for our society to discuss and debate the issues of finding, sourcing and understanding the truth.”

With this in mind, over 120 artists are set to showcase rich and thought-provoking work at over 65 cultural institutions, museums, galleries and iconic outdoor spaces — carrying extra poignancy in the wake of the state’s six-month hiatus due to the pandemic — including new commissions and works from artists such as Zanele Muholi (South Africa), Sam Contis (USA), Hoda Afshar (Iran/Australia), Brook Andrew (Wiradjuri/Celtic, Australia), Patrick Waterhouse (UK), Daniel Shea (USA), Yvonne Todd (NZ), Hayley Millar-Baker (Gunditjmara, Australia), Atong Atem (South Sudan/Australia) and many more.