Industry Insights: Azu Nwagbogu on resisting the archive, visualising the middle ground, and repose as a radical act

“I’m interested in artists who are working with archival material, but not accepting the archive; resisting the authority of the archive, and pushing, and going deeper,” he says. Historically, archives have been created by those with an interest in controlling a given narrative: the conquerors, the colonisers. “If you resist the archive you can find other truths, other realities; other narratives,” says Nwagbogu. “I’m really excited by exploring deeper what it means to reimagine the archive: to resist the received knowledge. I’d love to commission work around this sort of idea.”

In fact, now is an ideal time to be making this kind of recursive, reflective work. “We are all syncopated right now,” says Nwagbogu of the current moment, with its unsteady pattern of international lockdowns. “Everyone is going through the same rhythm; we’re all stuck. We can’t really travel, we are not moving around, we are in this dystopic moment where the only thing we can really do that is meaningful is to slow down, and to appreciate the gap that we have, and then also to use that gap to really reflect on things that are available.”

This thinking informed the theme for LagosPhoto 2020: the Home Museum. A call for submissions invited prospective artists to “shine our eyes on our homes as if they were museums,” photographing and, in so doing, preserving “objects of virtue” that are often forgotten during the course of a busy life. “We asked citizens all over the world to look at and imagine a cosmology in our own home,” Nwagbogu describes. The resulting collection is a poignant mixture of coins, toys, old photographs, and every manner of ornament and tchotchke, united by their personal value to the person who made the photograph. It’s a project marked by its underpinning quality of tender and genuine care, the honouring of the everyday.