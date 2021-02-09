Announcing the Winners of Portrait of Humanity 2021

Amongst them, Carloman Macidiano Céspedes Riojas captures Wells, a gay immigrant in Buenos Aires, as part of a wider project exploring the LGBTQ immigrant community in Argentina’s capital. A member of this community himself, the photographer explains: “Although we left our countries in search of a better future, I find in several immigrants that the implicit and main reason is to find freedom that is not available at home… [My portrait] is about saying ‘here I am’; I am real, I exist. Because the image not only talks about Wells, but it talks about me.”

Michelle Neeling’s portrait of Fiji’s Vou dance team — their resilience and community spirit in the face of 2020’s challenges — also proves particularly potent. To Neeling, the troupe symbolises the power of togetherness in a rapidly shifting world: “In order to find solutions to very real and present dangers, such as the existential threat being posed to Pacific Island nations by climate change and rising sea levels, we need to make thoughtful decisions on a community level,” says the photographer. “When we rise together, our thoughts considered and coherent, we can walk into a new and better world.”