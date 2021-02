The publication’s vibrancy may be read as a celebration of gay culture but melancholia also infuses it. The late 1970s and 80s saw the advent of the HIV/Aids epidemic that stole hundreds of thousands of lives in the US alone, including that of Silano’s uncle. In the publication’s foreword – a conversation between the artist and José Carlos Diaz, the chief curator at The Andy Warhol Museum – Silano explains: “There are fragments of bodies, and that’s very intentional, it’s meant to evoke a certain emotion and how that can be interpreted through these images that were meant to be very specific representations of carnal desire.”

I Wish I Never Saw the Sunshine also acts as a memorial of sorts; continuing the “legacy” of Silano’s uncle through its rhythmic, animated pages. The artist’s family mostly erased his uncle’s identity and existence following his death, including any visual records. And Silano, who is now a year younger than his uncle was when he died, resists this with an assemblage of the kind of visual media that informed his identity as much as it did his uncle’s. Ironically, Silano’s parents owned an adult novelty store that housed such ephemera, “and yet my father erased that memory of his brother and kept him from me,” says Silano.