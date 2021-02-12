A diary, a hard-drive, a tooth: The students of HFBK’s photography class forgo a physical exhibition and reinvent the concept of the web-shop

There is an eclectic mix of other products on display, each packaged in a conventional web-shop format: a standard product shot, a description, and product-details. But, similarly to Dorn and Kunz’s offerings, the other goods for sale are wholly unconventional. Artist CJ Chandler sells the ‘tooth of a white South African farmer’s son’ for €432: his molar, removed by his family dentist following complications from the extraction of Chandler’s wisdom teeth, and priced to reflect the cost of a 9mm self-defence pistol at a firearm dealership in the artist’s hometown in South Africa. The work “questions the role of white, male artists making work in South Africa,” reads the description, while touching on notions of societal violence, ongoing racial dynamics: racism, oppression and racial violence, farm attacks and indeed the procurement and sale of African art on the global market.”

Elsewhere, Krystsina Savutsina presents ‘extension for the ruler with bruise chart. Belarusian edition BLR082020’. Standard evidence rulers for documenting and measuring bruises are 15cm long. Protesters beaten by police during the ongoing protests across Belarus, which began following the widely-disputed reelection of President Alexander Lukashenko on 09 August 2020, were sustaining injuries too big for such rulers to adequately measure; some stretching over half the body, 50 cm or larger. Savutsina’s extension starts at 16cm to account for these injuries.

It is not just the students who have ‘products’ for sale. Tutors Oliver Chanarin and Adam Broomberg do too. The renowned photographers, who also teach on the MA Photography & Society programme at The Royal Academy of Art (KABK), The Hague, which they co-designed, have had numerous solo exhibitions at major institutions; received multiple awards, including the ICP Infinity Award (2014) for Holy Bible, and the Deutsche Börse Photography Prize (2013) for War Primer 2; and published numerous photobooks. Chanarin sells his Instagram account, complete with 12.6 k followers, for €75,000; “a powerful promotional tool for any young artist trying to build a following in the attention economy,” reads the accompanying text. “The account is available, along with the password, to enable the new owner to rename the account as they wish.” Elsewhere, Broomberg sells ‘my wedding ring’ (2010 to 2021) for €459.86: its buying price, inflation-adjusted.