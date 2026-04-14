Ones to Watch 2025 – Tianyu Wang

Wang is also inspired by newer traditions in China, such as using the body to make performance art, an approach that informs her most recent project, Hiding and Seeking, which explores women’s position in traditional, patriarchal society. Made at home, a place of ostensible safety, it shows Wang contorting her body into impossible shapes. Shooting in black-and-white, she also manipulated the images, creating confusing, hard-to-read planes, and she installs them using further multiple prints. Wang started the series in Lausanne, Switzerland, while studying MA photography at ECAL, and says the distance from China made it more possible.

“Family space is private space, and it’s also the realm where patriarchal discipline, especially for women, is perpetuated and operates across generations,” she says. “People know that in a patriarchy it’s easier to hide violence in this realm because, beyond direct physical violence, the manifestations of invisible violence within families are subtle and fragmented. When one is inside this system, it’s often difficult to perceive and break away from it – it takes time for people to fully realise its existence. I hope to prompt reflection on the oppression created by everyday, invisible violence under the long-term influence of patriarchy.”

Quirky and anarchic, this series has helped propel Wang to wider attention; it was selected for Paris’ Circulation(s) festival in spring, and helped Erik Kessels discover her work. “I find it at the same time disrupting and heartbreaking,” he comments, recommending her for Ones to Watch. “The aesthetic of the black-and-white images confuses the viewer and communicates the painful content of the subject very well. A bold and brave act from this highly talented artist, coming from a culture where it is not easy to talk about this topic.”

Wang is now based between Lausanne and Paris, where she hopes to pick up paid commissions; this could be as a photographer or as a book editor and designer, because she worked at Jiazazhi Press for five years, while studying for her BA and beyond. Since 2022 independent publishers in China have faced increasing pressure, with several publishers detained by the police and independent bookstores forced to close. Wang does not mention this directly, but says she plans to remain in Europe.