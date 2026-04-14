Grassroots advice and community at Offspring Photo Meet

Set up by industry insiders, Offspring Photo Meet is a world-class portfolio review – and a way to enrich the photo-community

“It’s so beautiful, I’m really happy and proud,” says Mimi Mollica of Offspring Photo Meet, the portfolio review he dreamt up a decade ago, and co-founded with Twenty Twenty agent Frede Spencer. Mollica is a well-established photographer, known for his books Terra Nostra and Moon City, and he and Spencer founded Offspring Photo Meet with a panel of peers, including curator Monica Allende, designer and commissioning editor Johanna Neurath, and former BJP editor Simon Bainbridge. It’s the secret to the event’s success. A grassroots project set up by insiders with decades of experience in photography in the UK, it offers access to both industry contacts and a lively community.

This year Offspring Photo Meet takes place on 07 and 08 May, and includes figures such as Matthew Beaman, photography director of Monocle and Konfekt Magazine; Emma Bowkett, Director of Photography at FT Weekend Magazine; and Fiona Shields, Head of Photography at The Guardian News and Media Group. It also features individuals who are less known but equally important behind-the-scenes, including art buyers from some of the UK’s biggest ad agencies. Appointments are also available with picture editors from the international press – less famous in the UK, but equally important in the field.

“Not everyone knows everyone, and not everyone reads the biographies properly!” Mollica smiles. “But photographers can get in front of people who can offer career-changing opportunities. We have crafted a group of photo experts who range from the editorial and to the commercial spectrum – we have advertising agencies, production agencies, curators, gallery directors, photo editors, publishers, book designers and writers. Basically, if you look at me as a photographer, in one day I could put my work in front of people that are extremely relevant in the business.”