Ones to Watch 2025 – Sandra Blow

Every year, BJP publishes its Ones to Watch issue – our selection of the artists who epitomise the talent and creativity in international photography today, as nominated by a global network of curators, editors, and artists. As we finalise this year’s list, to be published in Issue 7926 this June, we’re revisiting the 2025 Ones to Watch. Today, Sandra Blow, as nominated by Anna Planas

Sandra Blow was born in 1990 in Atizapán de Zaragoza, a municipality in the north-west of the State of Mexico, not far from Mexico City and highly influenced by a middle-class American lifestyle. Growing up, Blow was drawn to the visual language of fashion magazines, yet did not recognise herself in them. “Society is very accustomed to seeing only one or two types of beauty, but it must be accepted that there are many,” she reflects. “Beauty exists in Black bodies, in fat bodies, in mutilated bodies, in tall bodies, in thin bodies – all bodies.”

During her undergraduate studies in advertising, she took a photography course; her teacher saw potential and encouraged her to keep making images. Blow did not let it go. She dreamed of becoming a fashion photographer published in outlets such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and gained experience shooting fashion and editorial photography for Mexican magazines.

At 22, Blow moved to Mexico City and found a community with whom she identified – the queer movement. Becoming part of it exposed her to ideas such as body positivity, classism, racism, gender ideologies, and much more. She decided to turn her camera on this community, and began to document the queer nightlife scene, a time-bound space that allows its participants to experience freedom. “What maybe sets my work apart is that I stopped looking for the perfection I seek in my fashion photographs,” she says. “I said, ‘This world that I am portraying is an underground world, a world of drugs, a world of sex… It is the underworld. If I am going to portray the underworld, well, I am not going to decorate it. I’m going to show things as they are’.”