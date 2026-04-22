Ones to Watch 2025 – Jade Joannès

Every year, BJP publishes its Ones to Watch issue – our selection of the artists who epitomise the talent and creativity in international photography today, as nominated by a global network of curators, editors, and artists. As we finalise this year’s list, to be published in Issue 7926 this June, we’re revisiting the 2025 Ones to Watch. Today, Jade Joannès, as nominated by Jean-Christophe Godet

Paris has a larger-than-life mythology, but the sprawling banlieues surrounding the city are less represented – even though the ‘suburbs’ are around eight times the size of the 20 arrondissements inside the Boulevard Périphérique. The capital is within relatively easy reach by train, yet these locales stand firmly outside, both literally and symbolically.

Jade Joannès wanted to dismantle the “caricature” of the banlieues, whose reputation is often far more fraught than the leafy suburbia of Britain. In her ongoing series Royaumes d’incertitudes (‘Kingdoms of Uncertainties’), she aims to portray the reality of two small cities north of Paris: Persan and Beaumont. Surrounded by fields and split by the river Oise, these areas were once industrial, and traditionally rivals, and remain working class.

In her text accompanying the project, Joannès repeats a phrase she overheard: ‘There’s nothing to photograph here’. “I wanted to valorise the beauty of these places and the rebellion within them,” she says. Jean-Christophe Godet, artistic director of Glaz Festival and Guernsey Photography Festival, who recommended Joannès for Ones to Watch, feels she does just that. “With precision, sobriety and a multi-layered narrative, she highlights the social struggles and the disillusionment faced by younger generations in cities that are in a constant state of flux and in search of their own identity,” he says.