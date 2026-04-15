Ones to Watch 2025 – Maen Hammad

Every year, BJP publishes its Ones to Watch issue – our selection of the artists who epitomise the talent and creativity in international photography today, as nominated by a global network of curators, editors, and artists. As we finalise this year’s list, to be published in Issue 7926 this June, we’re revisiting the 2025 Ones to Watch. Today, Maen Hammad, as nominated by Mohamed Somji and Rehad Eldalil

“In Palestine, in the West Bank, I find that my camera and creating work is the only way to make sense of this very nonsensical reality. It’s like my journal and my punching bag and a voice to myself in the future.” Maen Hammad is calling from the city of Ramallah, a day before Israel continues its assault on Gaza. It is a time when words collectively fail us, when the camera becomes perhaps the only adequate witness.

Born in Jerusalem, Hammad lived in the West Bank for two years before his family moved to Detroit; he returned to Palestine as an adult in 2014, then lived between the US and Palestine for a decade before settling for good in the latter in 2024 (“inshallah”). Growing up as a skateboarder in America, his work often casts a gaze on the subculture in the West Bank, and how Palestinian youth resist, or at least endure, daily occupation through skateboarding and its tightknit community. In doing so, Hammad tries to challenge what people assume the region looks like. Much of his work also confronts what he calls “the absurdity” of life in Palestine. “I try to bring that absurdity out in my photos,” he explains. “I think part of it is the absurdity of surveillance, of cameras, of technology, for example, of architecture.”

When Hammad arrived back in Palestine, he did not identify as a photographer or documentary-maker. “I was a silly, lost diaspora kid,” he says. But continuing to skate, as he had done in the US, allowed him to forge a new relationship with his homeland. “I had used the camera to simply document skating throughout my life. It’s just something skaters do, you document your tricks and your homies,” he explains. It was not until he felt he “had a decent bit of this work” that he shared it with mentors, who encouraged him to pursue it as a project.