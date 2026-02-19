On the Cusp: Announcing the winners of Female in Focus 2025

The second series winner of Female in Focus 2025, Giya Makondo-Wills’ New Scramble, is equally compelling, exploring how tech giants threaten to replicate patterns of colonial exploitation in South Africa. Predominantly set in Johannesburg, while also branching into the Limpopo and Cape provinces, the project documents the proliferation of data centres in South Africa, used by the likes of Microsoft and Google as part of a “new scramble for Africa”. A modern race between countries and corporations for a foothold on the continent’s resources, the benefits of this tech boom are debatable.

Some argue it can aid economic growth in Africa, but others point out it locks countries into unequal relationships in which outside powers extract value without giving enough in return. “People are coming to take the gold like they did before,” writes the British-South African photographer in a letter to her Gogo, or grandmother, which accompanies layered and evocative photographs – young boys who dream of being tech engineers; seaweed that eerily resembles subsea cables. “But now instead of taking from the ground, they take from the head.”

At its core, New Scramble considers how data centres – which house 24/7 servers to process data, fuelling the internet, cloud services, streaming, AI, and beyond – strain local infrastructure and natural resources, with a cost to the land and people. “They use huge amounts of water, huge amounts of energy; especially in a hot climate, they need to be cooled much more,” explains Makondo-Wills. Meanwhile in South Africa, over 3.5 million people have no access to safe drinking water, and 3.5 million households go without access to electricity.

Then there’s the issue of ownership. “If we don’t own the channels we use to communicate, we don’t own the stories, language, identity, culture,” says Makondo-Wills. “What are the implications of this in 100 or 200 years? Could it erase our history, our culture?” With this in mind, New Scramble also draws on ancestral practices, folklore and creation stories, exploring how narratives transform over time, how we communicate forwards and backwards through our lineages and histories, how we pass on information and receive it.

“The stories that would be told through the fire, in the kitchen… They are travelling,” the photographer writes to her grandmother. “Now they are travelling in another way. From the phone to the computer. From the fingers to a screen.”

“We used to tell stories of gods and demons and the land to help us make sense of the world around us,” Makondo-Wills muses. “And now, as we tell other stories in other ways, with other sorts of information, how does that help us understand?”